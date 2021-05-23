Flag at City Hall lowered in honor of former St. Augustine Mayor George Gardner

The city of St. Augustine on Sunday lowered the American flag at City Hall to half-staff in honor of former Mayor George Gardner.

Gardner, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2006 and served as a commissioner from 2006 to 2008, died April 6. He was 83.

As part of the city’s protocol to honor former elected officials when they die, the American flag in front of City Hall traditionally is flown at half-staff on the day of their interment. However, due to COVID-19, City Manager John Regan requested an alternate date.

“I believe this is an important and symbolic gesture to recognize Mayor Gardner and his lasting contributions to the community appropriately,” Regan said. “Given the uncertainty of the family’s final arrangements, this day was chosen to celebrate Mayor Gardner’s life as it would have been his 84th birthday.”

The flag was lowered to half-staff at 8 a.m. and was raised again at 5 p.m.