Man injured in drive-by shooting in Holiday Hill, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in the Holiday Hill area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

About 3:20 p.m., according to JSO, a group of people was gathered outside a home on Aries Road West when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside starting shooting.

Police said a man was struck. Police said someone took the man to a gas station at Atlantic Boulevard and Century 21 Drive and then he was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re looking for the vehicle involved in the shooting -- which they described as a gold Acura TL that’s likely missing its license plate and has a shattered passenger side window.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).