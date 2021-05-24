28-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Arlington shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times Monday morning while sitting in his car at an apartment complex in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were called about 11:15 a.m. to a shooting at an apartment complex on Fort Caroline Road near University Club Boulevard. Police said they learned a 28-year-old man had driven to the complex to visit relatives and was still in his car when a person approached and fired into the car, hitting the man several times.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in surgery at last check.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooter is possibly known to the victim, who is cooperating, but police do not believe this was a domestic incident.