Man accused of murder in woman’s death in San Jose apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 29-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested and charged in the death of a woman Thursday evening at the Kings Crossing Apartments off Old Kings Road South.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office no longer releases victim names, so we only know a 32-year-old woman was found dead, but not how she died. Police did say that a man was taken into custody at the scene and was being interviewed.

On Tuesday, police announced that Jamijo Anthony Hemans was arrested and charged with murder. Property records show he lived at the address where the murder occurred.

Officers continue to ask anyone who has any information about this incident to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.