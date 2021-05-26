5 million handheld clothing steamers recalled due to serious burn hazard

HSN has recalled 5.4 million handheld clothing steamers after more than 100 people were burned when hot water sprayed or leaked from the units.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer® and My Little Steamer® Go Mini can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers. Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

CPSC said HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries. These reports include eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing steamers and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.

HSN’s toll-free at 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com and click on Recall Information for more information.