FHP: 70-year-old dies after crash on SR 207

A 70-year-old man died after he had a medical episode while driving and crashed into another vehicle on Wednesday morning in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 8:15 a.m. on State Road 207, south of Wildwood Drive.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on S.R. 207 when the driver of the pickup had a medical episode and the pickup rear-ended a Ford SUV sitting in traffic.

The driver of the pickup, a 70-year-old Palatka man, was taken to a hospital, where he died, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Palatka woman, was not injured.