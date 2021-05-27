Semi catches fire on I-95 in St. John County, snarling morning traffic

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A semi-truck that caught fire just before 6 a.m. Thursday is snarling traffic for southbound drivers on Interstate 95 at State Road 207 in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS | Vehicle fire blocking all lanes on 95 SB at SR-207 exit. Traffic is having to use the left shoulder to get around & delays are building. Avoid this area if you can! #PringlePatrol #FL511 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/3USeh9Q29h — Lena Pringle (@WJXTLenaPringle) May 27, 2021

Several fire trucks are on-scene and traffic is being let through on the far left shoulder.

Expect delays and use US-1 as an alternate route.