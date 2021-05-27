Partly Cloudy icon
Semi catches fire on I-95 in St. John County, snarling morning traffic

Lena Pringle
, Anchor/traffic and general assignment reporter

Traffic
95
207
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A semi-truck that caught fire just before 6 a.m. Thursday is snarling traffic for southbound drivers on Interstate 95 at State Road 207 in St. Johns County.

Several fire trucks are on-scene and traffic is being let through on the far left shoulder.

Expect delays and use US-1 as an alternate route.

