Person shot by police in Westside neighborhood, sources say

Marilyn Parker
, Reporter

Police cars responding to an officer-involved shooting at a mobile home line Jones Road.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police shot someone while serving a warrant Friday morning at a home near the intersection of Jones Road and Garden Street, News4Jax has confirmed.

A former WJXT employee who lives in the neighborhood heard police on a loudspeaker asking someone to come out of the house shortly before there several gunshots.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said one person with a gunshot wound was being taken to a hospital. There continues to be a heavy police presence in the area and some streets are blocked.

We have a crew at the scene. This story will be updated throughout the day, with the first live report on News4Jax at noon.

