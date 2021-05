ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sports utility vehicle was driving north on U.S Highway 1 near Kent Road around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The driver was in the outside lane where a 51-year-old man was standing.

The vehicle hit the man before stopping on the outside shoulder of U.S. Highway 1.

The driver was not injured but the man died.