Crashes, rip currents, lost children: Authorities busy in Jax Beach on Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – It’s one of the busiest days at the beach all year long, and crowds on Memorial Day once again flocked to the area’s busiest - Jacksonville Beach.

And with those crowds were dozens of first responders – firefighters, lifeguards and police officers – making sure everyone stayed safe.

News4Jax rode with Daniel Turpin, a Jacksonville Beach police officer, who was looking for safety violations. He’s been focused on the Click It or Ticket campaign, but was also looking for speeders, drunk drivers and pedestrian issues.

Within less than an hour, Turpin responded to a traffic crash across from city hall on A1A.

A driver had injuries serious enough to warrant a trip to a hospital on a stretcher.

“We definitely don’t want anything like this to happen,” Turpin said.

The main attraction this weekend: the beach. Beautiful, yet dangerous. Lifeguards were flying red flags Monday.

“To the average beachgoers, that means dangerous waves, really strong currents and rip currents throughout the day,” said Lt. Max Ervanian, with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue.

Dozens of guards were on duty, keeping watch over tens of thousands, looking out for lost children, medical emergencies and distressed swimmers.

“So if you choose to go in the water, swim in front of a lifeguard, never swim alone, and if there is an emergency, call 911,” he added.

He said lifeguards were off at 6 p.m. and it was too dangerous for people to swim without a guard on duty.

Despite the large crowds, police and guards reported no major incidents Monday.