Maryland fugitive shot by police dies of his injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man shot by police as they served a search warrant Friday in Northwest Jacksonville died of his injuries Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Arnold Hager, 37, was considered a fugitive from St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where he had recently been indicted on eight counts of felony sexual battery, as News4Jax previously reported.

Hager was the subject of a search warrant local, state and federal authorities were serving at a home near Jones Road and Garden Street shortly before 9 a.m. when things escalated, according to police.

Police had ordered Hager to come out of the home with his hands up when two shots were fired from the home, JSO Chief T.K. Waters told reporters. Three JSO officers and an FDLE agent returned fire.

Struck by several rounds of gunfire, Hager was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A News4Jax search of Duval County’s jail log showed Hager was released from custody about 4 a.m. Monday, with the reason for his release being that he was “deceased.”

A woman who lives at the home where Hager was found said the 37-year-old was from Jacksonville but has been living up north until recently. She said he was visiting to help out around the house.

The woman told News4Jax she had no idea Hager was wanted on child sex charges.

Chief Waters said the U.S. Marshals Service tracked Hager to the home in Northwest Jacksonville after learning that either a friend or girlfriend of his lived at the address.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. The four who fired their service weapons during the confrontation were placed on administrative leave, which is routine for all police-involved shootings.