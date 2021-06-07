Man convicted in 2017 murder of Jacksonville man sentenced to life in prison

Booking photos of Blair Terry and Philieza Lopano

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man convicted of killing a former local basketball standout was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole, court records show.

The life sentence for Blair Terry comes after a defense motion for a new trial was denied.

The victim, Edward Brown, died in the shooting on Nov. 7, 2016 on the city’s Westside.

Brown had been a member of the Class 2A state championship basketball team at Arlington Country Day School in 2005, the year he graduated.

Investigators said his death came as the result of a setup by a woman he knew.

Philieza Lopano pled guilty to second-degree murder in the case will face sentencing June 14.