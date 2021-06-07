Woman shot, 2 homes in Jacksonville neighborhood struck by gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized Monday evening after a shooting in Jacksonville’s Hogan’s Creek neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Pfenning, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were notified of the incident on Louisiana Street at about 5 p.m. when a woman went to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Pfenning said the victim told police she got into an argument with a man and that the man shot her, striking her in the face. The sergeant said that during the altercation, two homes were struck by gunfire.

Both homes, Pfenning said, were occupied, but no one was inured. He said police are working to track down a late model maroon four-door Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.