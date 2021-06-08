Faith community leaders experience split-second scenarios faced by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local leaders from the faith community across the Jacksonville area traded in their pulpits for pistols Monday afternoon, getting a hands-on lesson from police about split-second decisions they’re faced with.

It was a shoot, don’t shoot training session -- part of a new partnership the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is forging with area leaders to help keep communities safe.

The Rev. Markel Hutchins, an Atlanta based pastor, is the national lead organizer of the OneCOP initiative, which stands for “one congregation one precinct.”

In a scenario, Hutchins played the role of an officer, carrying a gun and must decide what action to take when deciding to handcuff a suspect during the training session at the FSCJ North Campus.

“It’s an eye-opening experience,” Hutchins said. “We have to understand what it is they go through. How is it they do their job. So that we can then both understand as well as potentially hold them accountable when something goes wrong.”

Law enforcement officials throughout the U.S. have joined this effort in cities nationwide, including Jacksonville.

“Here’s how we see a problem. How do you see it? You know, maybe we can improve the response in having that conversation,” explained Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

The unified goal: Building stronger bonds that can only help keep you safe through understanding.

“I have a lot of my friends that are in the international police force, and I have eaten lunch with them and talked to them. But being there and seeing and being exposed is completely different,” said Rev. Roberto Sanchez with the Universidad Cristiana Logos in Jacksonville.

“Today, it gave me a different perspective of what they go through, when they go out into our communities,” said Rev. Anna Figueiro with the Mandarin Lutheran Church.

It was just one exercise designed to help strengthen police-community relationships. A luncheon with the same groups is planned for Tuesday.