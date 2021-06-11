Man charged after woman who fell from car was left for dead, St. Johns deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Middleburg man is facing charges after St. Johns County detectives said a woman fell out of a car he was driving and died.

According to an arrest report, Slade Sullivan, 26, was arrested at his home in Middleburg on the warrant out of St. Johns County. He’s facing charges of lying to investigators and failing to report a death.

St. Johns County detectives say that back in January, Sullivan willfully and intentionally left the woman on the side of the road after she fell out the car. The arrest report identifies the victim as a girlfriend.

Detectives say Sullivan neglected to render aid to the victim or call 911 for help despite having access to a working cellphone.

According to the arrest warrant, Sullivan never reported the death or the circumstances surrounding the death until after he was captured 12 hours later in Clay County.

Deputies say when Sullivan was questioned about not calling 911 for help, he first said he didn’t have a cellphone, then later said the cellphones he had were dead. Detectives say that wasn’t true because the investigation revealed shortly after the victim fell out of the car, he used the victim’s cellphone to call his parents, and they say that call lasted nearly 10 minutes.

Sullivan is out of jail on bond.