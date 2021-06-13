Jaguars host two-day job fair

The Jaguars are hiring at this guest services job fair.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Have you ever wanted to work for an NFL team? Here’s your chance!

The Jaguars are hosting a job fair Sunday and Monday.

The two-day event will start Sunday at 10 am. Sunday’s session will last until 12 pm.

On Monday, the job fair will run from 5 pm until 7 pm.

The event will be held in the Fields Auto Group Terrace Suite of the TIAA Bank Field.

The City of Jacksonville will allow free parking in Lot D. Once you park, you can enter the stadium through gate 4.

There are more than 1,000 part-time positions available.

Available jobs include ushers, ticket takers, bartenders, servers, security and parking attendants.

Professional dress and a pen are recommended.