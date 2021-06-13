Motorcyclist killed in Putnam County crash, troopers say

A man was killed and two women were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Saturday night in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened about 8 p.m. at 11th and Bronson streets.

According to the Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist was traveling north on 11th Street when he tried to turn left onto Bronson Street and struck the side of a pickup truck traveling south on 11 Street.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, a 25-year-old Elkton man, died.

An FHP news release shows he was not wearing a helmet.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup, a 58-year-old Palm Coast woman, and the passenger in the pickup, a 55-year-old East Palatka woman, suffered minor injuries.