One injured in shooting off Argyle Forest Boulevard

Staff, News4Jax

Jacksonville
The Chimney Lakes community pool is located off Argyle Forest Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting at the Chimney Lakes Community Pool Sunday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it received calls about a large party at the pool. Around 1:35 am, reports of shots fired came in.

About 25 minutes later, the person shot walked into Baptist & Wolfson Oakleaf Emergency Room nearby the pool. He had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he was shot at the emergency room.

The victim’s name or age has not been released yet.

According to JSO, three vehicles were also shot.

Violent Crimes Detectives will conduct an investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-Tips or email JSO at JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

