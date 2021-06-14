22-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Henley Road in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A young man has lost his life after he was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck just before 11 Sunday night.

Troopers say a truck was making a left from Rideout Lane onto Henley Road when an approaching motorcycle on Henley Road hit the truck.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old Orange Park man, was thrown off his bike. FHP did not say if he died at the scene or the hospital but said his family has been notified.

Troopers said the motorcycle’s speed played a factor in the crash, but the 22-year-old was wearing a helmet.

The pickup truck driver and two children, ages 10 and 4, were not injured.