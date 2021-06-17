Security camera records attempted break-in near San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Ring security camera recorded what appears to be a man attempting to break into a first-floor apartment near San Marco while the tenants were inside.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex near the corner of Home Street and Kipp Avenue.

The sensors on the Ring Doorbell triggered, and a video feed was sent to Sydney Muggia’s phone while she and her boyfriend were trying to sleep.

“I immediately jumped up because it was really scary and looked at the Ring feed, and there was a man attempting to take our screen off and go into our window,” Muggia told News4Jax on Wednesday.

The video shows the man trying to get the screen off, but he appears to have trouble. Seconds later, he is seen stopping and hopping over the banister, leaving behind a handprint that’s barely visible in the screen.

Muggia said they didn’t confront the man because they didn’t know if he was armed. She also said it happened so quickly before he took off.

Ad

“We think that he wanted something quick, and this was taking too long to get off, so he gave up and, unfortunately, probably moved on to someone else,” Muggia said. “That same night, I was up at least once an hour checking my Ring like a maniac. I was just really freaked out and I had a hard time sleeping last night too.”

Muggia said they were able to give police a description of the man.

“We looked out the window and saw him walking away,” she said. “We didn’t interact with him because we were really freaked out but we were able to see him in clear.”

Other tenants in the building were told about the incident so they could keep an out. As for Muggia, the experience has made her think about the next place she decides to move to.

“First-floor unit is something I will not consider when I move in the future,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.