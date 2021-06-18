Another juvenile hurt in shooting amid spike in youth violence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that yet another juvenile had been shot this week. In just the last week, Jacksonville police have investigated several violent incidents all involving juveniles or children.

Monday the Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old had been charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old on June 8.

On Tuesday a 6-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself, when a 14-year-old left his gun unattended and easily accessible, according to police. The 14-year-old is charged with negligence in the child’s death.

Wednesday, JSO said a 15-year-old was stabbed during an argument at a 4 a.m. ‘gathering’ in a home on Jacksonville’s northside. The teenager survived. It’s not clear if charges have been filed against anyone involved in the incident.

Thursday nearly saw a brief pause in violence involving minors, until 11:20 p.m. when Jacksonville police responded to a shooting on W. 45th Street in the Royal Terrace neighborhood.

A spokesperson for JSO said a “juvenile” was suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News4Jax asked how old the juvenile is that was shot. It’s unclear if the Sheriff’s Office plans to provide that information to media.

Anyone who has information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or by email at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org