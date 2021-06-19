JSO Needs help locating missing endangered adult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Thomas Heaney, 77.

Police say he was last seen just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Family members say he was supposed to be traveling to Orlando with family members. However, Heaney left a note stating he was driving himself.

He has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and is believed to be traveling in his 2017 White Ford Focus with Florida tag Z034JA.

Anyone having seen Mr. Heaney or his vehicle is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.