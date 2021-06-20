Authorities: Downed power lines block Cassat Avenue after deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Downed power lines blocked Cassat Avenue at Yerkes Street after a deadly crash Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews responded about 10:10 a.m. to the crash.

According to JFRD, one person died and two people were transported, one of whom was pulled from a vehicle in serious condition.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said downed power lines were blocking all lanes of Cassat Avenue at the intersection as of 10:15 a.m.

Delays are expected in the area.