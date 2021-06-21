Man accused of chasing 10-year-old girl near Nassau County church

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near a church on Miner Road.

YULEE, Fla. – A man is accused of approaching a 10-year-old girl and chasing her in the Yulee area, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it learned of the incident, which happened near the Mercy Hill Church on Miner Road, about 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was hiding in some bushes, emerged from the shrubbery and said, “Hey, girl.” The girl took off on her bicycle, and the man chased her, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The child rode home and her mother confronted the man, who was described as having short hair and wearing light-colored baggy pants and a black shirt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they canvassed the area and were unable to find the man, who was last seen near the Sand Hickory neighborhood.

The case is pending as detectives work to gather more information and video evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 904-548-4073 or 904-548-4036.