Council votes to remove Lake City city manager

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Council voted Monday to remove city manager Joe Helfenberger from his post and suspend him for 45 days.

According to the Lake City Reporter, Ami Fields, the former human resources director, was named as interim city manager.

According to the Columbia County Observer, which has been reporting on tensions within the city government, Helfenberger fired Fields two weeks ago saying she was not a good fit for the position.

News4Jax was not immediately able to learn exactly why Helfenberger was removed.