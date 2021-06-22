Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Snapped tree damages Jacksonville home’s carport during afternoon storms

Erik Avanier
, Reporter

News
An oak tree snapped in half as storms rolled through the Jacksonville area Tuesday afternoon, damaging the carport of a home on the Northside.

No injuries were reported. The homeowner said her truck was underneath, but it appeared the carport kept the truck from being crushed.

Erma Elezar, the homeowner, said she was inside the home when it happened.

“I heard a giant crack. I knew it wasn’t lightning. I knew it was my truck. That’s all I could think about,” Elezar said. “I looked out the window and could not see because the tree limbs were covering everything.”

The only damage to the structure of the home appeared to be its gutters.

Afternoon storms brought widespread rain throughout Northeast Florida. Putnam and St. Johns counties were under a tornado warning for a short time.

