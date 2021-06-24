12-story condo partially collapses near Miami Beach

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded to a partial building collapse Thursday morning in Surfside. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Champlain Towers.

More than 80 rescue units were at the location, including Technical Rescue Teams, along with assistance from municipal fire departments. The 12-story condo has more than 100 units.

Witnesses said people are currently trapped inside the building’s south tower. Crews are rescuing residents from balconies.

At least one woman has died and nine people have been taken to area hospitals.