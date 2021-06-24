Gunman flees scene of deadly shooting in Jacksonville neighborhood

Officers were sent to investigate a deadly shooting Wednesday night on West 31st Street in Jacksonville.

According to Sgt. Bawroski, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers and units with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on scene and treated a man who had been shot. That man died at the scene.

The shooter, Bawroski said, fled the scene. As of Wednesday night, an arrest had not been announced.

“We think we have a pretty good idea who it is, but we’re we are not releasing his name at this time,” Bawroski said when asked of a suspect’s identity.

It’s believed the suspect and victim knew each other, Bawroski said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police or First Coast Crime Stoppers.