Survey: More than half of Floridians don’t have evacuation plan, emergency kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about what’s expected to be a busy hurricane season, a new survey shows more than half of Floridians do not have an evacuation plan or a stocked emergency kit.

Researchers with the University of South Florida found although 72.6% of survey respondents said they would be very or somewhat likely to leave if an evacuation order was issued, 58% do not have an evacuation plan. When it comes to hurricane-specific preparedness items like a NOAA weather radio, 56.8% do not have those items and 51% do not have a stocked emergency kit.

Worry over COVID-19 is also playing a role in decision making for some residents. 52% said they would not go to the shelter because of the possibility of contracting COVID-19. Most say the reasons they would not evacuate are because they are afraid they would not be able to get back home quickly and the need to care for their pets.

