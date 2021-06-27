2 injured after altercation leads to shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men suffered injuries in an altercation that led to a shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, police said.

Officers said they were called about 12:45 p.m. to a shooting on Art Museum Drive, off of Atlantic Boulevard. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man said he had been in an altercation with another man who shot him, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The man who was shot was transported to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Shortly after that, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the other man called police and said he was nearby. Police said they went to that location and detained the man. That man also suffered injuries during the altercation, but he was not shot, police said. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department checked out his wounds

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives will be interviewing the two men, but no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.