Local News

Jacksonville man arrested for April's Shenandoah Ave. murder

Alex Rodriguez
, Associate Producer

Crime
Michael White was arrested for a murder committed on April 1, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a murder that took place in the Biltmore area back in April.

JSO says 44-year-old Michael White shot a man in the head around 4:30 a.m. near an apartment complex on Shenandoah Avenue, west of Edgewood Avenue North.

Witnesses told police they recalled seeing the man who was shot walking in the area that morning, shortly before hearing gunshots. They also told police they saw a man, who was later identified as White, fleeing the area while holding his arm and saying he’d been shot.

Despite this, witnesses did not call the police, and the person shot was found nearly 4 hours later dead.

