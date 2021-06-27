One person injured in shooting Sunday morning, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where one man was injured on Yellow Pine Court.

Lieutenant Flatt with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a call around 2 am Sunday about the shooting. An adult man was injured. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lt. Flatt, the man told officers he was walking to the store when an unknown individual approached him. The unknown individual shot him and left on foot.

JSO officers remain at the scene looking for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who has information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or by email at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org