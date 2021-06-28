Police investigate 3 shootings in 4 hours in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating three shootings that took place around Jacksonville between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday. In all three cases, police learned of the incidents when the victims showed up at area hospitals.

Investigators say around 2:50 a.m., an adult man arrived at St. Vincent’s after having been shot. The man told police he was a passenger in a car, driving near Old Middleburg Road and Wilson Boulevard when someone shot him.

The victim is expected to be OK. There is no suspect information.

Around 11:35 p.m., two more people showed up at a local hospital after being shot. Police said they were sitting in a vehicle on Baymeadows Road when a dark SUV drove up, and someone inside fired multiple shots.

Both victims, who are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, were hit once and are expected to survive. A third person drove them to the hospital.

Before that, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was carried into the Baptist North at 11 p.m. The two people who dropped the man off, left the hospital before officers arrived.

At this point, it’s unclear if these shootings are connected.