Man hit, killed while crossing I-95 near Pecan Park Road, troopers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-95 near Pecan Park Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Jacksonville man was walking across the interstate when he was hit by a tractor-trailer. Troopers said the man died.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 65-year-old Jacksonville woman, was not hurt.