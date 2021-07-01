Investigators: Man wanted in Clay County restaurant burglaries arrested by Jacksonville police

Still image from surveillance footage that Dee’s Music Bar and Grill owner Delores Keeney shared with News4Jax.

A man wanted in connection with burglaries at a popular Orange Park-area restaurant was arrested Wednesday by Jacksonville police, Clay County investigators said.

He was identified by Clay County detectives as 28-year-old Antoino Sessions.

Clay County investigators said that when they received a tip identifying Sessions as the suspect, they ran his name and learned he was also wanted in Duval County on unrelated charges.

Sessions was booked about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday into the Duval County jail on charges that included lewd and lascivious battery on a person age 12 or older but younger than 16, online jail records show.

According to Clay County investigators, Sessions was already wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Dee’s Music Bar and Grill on Loch Rane Boulevard, just west of Blanding Boulevard, was burglarized twice.

Ad

Delores Keeney, the owner of the restaurant, told News4Jax last week that a man was seen on surveillance video breaking into her business through a drive-up window early June 20, snatching bottles of liquor from a storage room and loading the liquor into a car. Keeney said it happened after a shipment of liquor had been delivered. Keeney said the value of the liquor taken was $1,300.

Nearly five weeks prior to that, after a shipment of liquor was delivered to the restaurant, security cameras captured what appears to be the same man busting into the restaurant and going toward the same storage area. That time, Keeney said, the amount of liquor taken was $3,500. Video shows the man signaling to someone in what appears to be the same car to pull the vehicle up, where the liquor was loaded.

“It’s very frustrating,” Keeney said.

She told News4Jax on June 22 that she was offering $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Ad

Several days after she offered that reward, Clay County detectives received a tip. By Wednesday, another tip led to his whereabouts in Jacksonville, which led to JSO officers taking Sessions into custody.

The lead detective in the burglary case said that when he found out about the case in Duval County, he knew the suspect needed to be taken into custody.