You could qualify for free health insurance if you collected unemployment in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you are receiving, or already received unemployment benefits in 2021 -- chances are good you now qualify for a huge break on health insurance.

Even if you’re working again -- if you received unemployment sometime this year, you could qualify for free or nearly free coverage. Starting Thursday, subsidies available through the Affordable Care Act were authorized by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which was enacted in March by President Joe Biden.

Deadline for enrollment is Aug. 15 and benefits will last until the end of the year.

Dr. Carolyn McCalanahan says the process to apply is simple. Just go to the Healthcare.gov website, where you’ll answer questions about where you live, your age, gender, health conditions -- if any -- and information about your income.

“But this is the magic button. If you claimed and received any unemployment this year, you just have to click yes, and then continue, and it will tell you how much your credit will be towards your health insurance per month,” McCalanahan said.

Ad

Some of the plans could include $0 premiums and $0 deductibles.

It’s important to find a plan that includes your physician.