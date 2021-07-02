City’s 4th of July fireworks show expected to draw crowds

The Jacksonville Fireworks Spectacular put on by the city of Jacksonville began at 9:38 -- actually six minutes ahead of schedule.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the countdown to the city’s annual 4th of July fireworks show, with this year’s events expected to bring crowds. Paola Lorenzo is with the city’s sports and entertainment division. She says organizers are working around the clock.

“This week especially, our team is out there,” Lorenzo said. “We’re getting everything ready for the weekend.”

Fireworks will be launched from the following locations throughout various communities in Duval County:

Downtown Jacksonville

St. Johns Town Center

FSCJ North Campus

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

At each location, the city is offering a fireworks display that will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Lorenzo says not only does the plan make things convenient, but it will also help families decide which option is safe for them.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone in the community had an opportunity to watch,” Lorenzo said. “Whether they felt better to watch it from their cars, from their homes, from the nearby park.”

This year’s event also brings something fun to Riverfront Plaza--the site of the former Landing. The city has launched a family fun zone, complete with food trucks, bounce houses, and a concert leading up to the fireworks show. Admittance will be free, and it begins at 5:00 p.m. For Lorenzo, this is another way to bring the community together, following a year of many separations.

“Being able to offer that to everyone else, especially if there haven’t been a lot of events recently, and a lot of opportunities to come out and hang out with people,” Lorenzo said. “It’s incredible to be able to offer that and just something fun and free that it can be worry-free for the community.”

Lorenzo says there are no COVID-19 related guidelines for crowds. But with the many viewing options, the goal is always to feel safe while having a good time.

“No matter how you feel on the spectrum nowadays, you want to make sure that everyone feels safe and excited to just celebrate the nation’s independence,” Lorenzo said.

Celebrating freedom safely in the city--together.

Anyone with any questions about the events is asked to reach out to the city’s events division directly through social media channels. You can also click here: https://specialevents.coj.net/