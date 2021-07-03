Man shot in leg after exchanged gunfire in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after a gunshot wound to the leg.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers reported hearing gunshots in the area of 21St St. and Phoenix Ave around 10:30 a.m.

A 911 call was placed in reference to a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the victim, an unknown male approached the house and exchanged gunfire with another unknown man, Sergeant Brown with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.

If you have information about this, contact CrimeStoppers or (904) 630-0500.