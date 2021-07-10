St. Johns County launches rental assistance program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County has launched an emergency rental assistance program for residents who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and at risk of housing instability.

The program is federally funded and designed to assist low-to-moderate income households with rent-related expenses for up to 12 months or a maximum of $5,000, according to a news release.

Eligible households must meet all of the following criteria:

• Be a low-to-moderate income St. Johns County residential renter at or below 80% of area median income.

• Be eligible for unemployment benefits or have experienced financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the coronavirus outbreak.

• Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

To apply, follow this link for the rental assistance program.