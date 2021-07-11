1 hospitalized after Northside house fire, Jacksonville firefighters say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a house fire Sunday on the Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

According to JFRD, crews responded about 3 p.m. to a fire on Ridgewick Drive, north of Duval Station Road.

There was heavy smoke showing when crews arrived.

JFRD said crews were eventually pulled from the inside of the house to keep them safe.

According to JFRD, one person was transported from the fire to a hospital.

JFRD said the Red Cross was requested for two adults.