A 71-year-old Green Cove Springs woman died Sunday morning after an SUV crashed into a home in Clay County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the woman was driving east on Caroline Boulevard in Penney Farms about 7:40 a.m. when her SUV crashed into a residence.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, no one in the home was injured.

Troopers said the investigating continues.