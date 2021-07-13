Details limited after man dies at Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just before midnight on Monday at the New Royal Estate Apartments in Arlington.

Police said that when they responded to the complex they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He had died before police arrived, according to JSO.

No further information was provided, but detectives said they were in the early stages of the investigation at the time reporters were briefed.

Anyone with information about the shooting, particularly people living in the complex with surveillance video, are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or by emailing JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).