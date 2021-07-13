Jacksonville company develops first all-electric tugboat to cut down on emissions

Rendering of first all-electric powered harbor tugboat in the U.S., developed by Jacksonville-based Crowley.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville company is expanding its influence in the maritime industry.

Crowley is building and will use something they’re calling the eWolf.

This will be the first all-electric-powered harbor tugboat in the United States.

The eWolf is named in honor of the SeaWolf, which was the first tugboat by Crowley more than 115 years ago.

The boat will be the result of a collaboration, an eTug, which is fully electric.

“So the unique thing is, as you can probably tell on the boat is that there’s no stacks with any sort of emissions coming out. They have this boat has very small generators for emergencies, and it gives the captain, much better visibility because they don’t have giant exhaust stacks, you know, blocking part of their view from the wheelhouse,” said Porter Sesnon, Crowley Business Development Director.

Crowley’s CEO says in a release, “the eWolf represents everything Crowley stands for: innovation, sustainability and performance.”

News4Jax asked Sesnon about the project which will produce an 82-foot vessel that, in the first 10 years of use, could reduce 178 tons of nitrogen oxide, 2.5 tons of diesel particulate matter and 3,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide. That’s compared to a conventional tug.

“As you can imagine the batteries on this boat are 120 times the amount of batteries in a Tesla Model three. So, it is, it is quite a package, and that comes with quite a cost,” Sesnon said.

The first eTug should be operational about two years from now first going to San Diego.

Sesnon believes it takes Crowley closer to its goal of sustainable and innovative excellence.

“And that doesn’t just happen with one e-Tug, that happens with a fleet of e-Tugs, and it happens with the LNG powered ships that we run out of Jacksonville,” Sesnon said. “It happens with adopting hydrogen or other alternative fuels for some of our other vessels so it’s kind of a full package and this is just the start for us.”

Crowley is working with the EPA, the U.S. Maritime Administration then state and local partners in California to develop the tugboat.

A boat manufacturer in Alabama will build it.