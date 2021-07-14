Jacksonville police looking for missing, endangered senior

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of an active search for an endangered adult who had been showing early signs of memory loss. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find him.

Police said 68-year-old Kennith Henry Drayton was last seen at 8 Tuesday morning as he left his home on foot. Police are not sure which direction he was heading.

Drayton was wearing an orange shirt, dark blue sweatpants with orange and yellow stripes down the pant legs, and black shoes. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone having seen Drayton is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.