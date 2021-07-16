Jacksonville man gets life sentence for 2019 murder

Photo of John Emory Wilson and a photo provided by family of Dylan McCurdy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of a 26-year-old Mayport man was sentenced to life in prison without parole, the State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

John Emory Wilson is also awaiting trial in the 2018 murder of Trevor Neal.

On April 1, 2019, the body of Dylan McCurdy was found on the side of Featherwood Drive, about a mile from his home. Investigators said he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, a witness identified Wilson by his nickname as a suspect and provided information about the vehicle that dumped McCurdy on the road. The next day, the same vehicle passed the detective as they conducted a witness interview, and a traffic stop was conducted. Prosecutors said Wilson was the driver and was arrested on unrelated charges.

Despite apparent attempts to clean the car, according to the state Attorney’s Office, McCurdy’s blood was found in several areas of the car, and the passenger-side window was missing.

Other witnesses confirmed Wilson shot McCurdy and threw the gun into a creek, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team found the gun and forensic analysis revealed McCurdy’s blood was on the barrel.