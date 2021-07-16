Young man suspected in deadly shooting in Grand Park that killed another in his 30s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a business near Division Street and U.S. 1.

A JSO spokesperson said that the victim was arguing with a group of approximately 10 people when a young man in the group pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times in the chest.

The shooter was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and used a handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but everyone had fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance cameras to help identify the people involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please contact by police at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.