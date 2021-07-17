12 injured in trolley crash in St. Augustine, firefighters say

Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

GM of trolley company: ‘We’re going to figure out what happened so this never happens again’

Brie Isom, Reporter

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: St. Augustine
Trolley crash in St. Augustine injures 12, firefighters say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A dozen people were hurt Saturday when a trolley overturned in St. Augustine, according to firefighters.

The St. Augustine Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying 12 people were taken to hospitals, but the condition of those transported was not known.

St. Augustine Fire said its crews responded along with several units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue after the accident on St. Francis Street.

News4Jax was told by a source that at least one person was flown to Orange Park Medical Center.

St. Augustine police are investigating the cause of the accident.

A spokesperson said the car -- operated by Old Town Trolley Tours -- toppled onto its side while making a turn. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

The general manager for the trolley company said they are grateful none of the reported injuries are life-threatening.

“Our prayers are certainly with our guest’s families,” GM Dave Chatterton said in an interview by phone. “We’ve been operating for 30 years here in this city and have one of the safest reputations in the country This is what we do.”

Chatterton said their will be an internal investigation into what caused the crash.

“We’re going to figure out what happened so this never happens again,” he said.

