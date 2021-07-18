JSO quickly finds missing man who has memory loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office quickly found a man with cognitive memory loss reported missing late Sunday.
JSO announced he was found less than 15 minutes after putting out an alert asking for help.
