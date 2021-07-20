Health coach who was in ICU with COVID-19 encourages others to get vaccinated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Frue McAvoy is a 33-year-old health coach who used to run up to 10 miles a day and has no underlying health conditions.

But he’s unvaccinated and currently fighting for his life with a severe case of COVID-19 -- which doctors believe is the delta variant.

“Never in a million years did I think I would get it or that it would affect me,” McAvoy told News4Jax on Monday.

On June 24, McAvoy said, he and his girlfriend went to the hospital with high fevers. He said they were discharged the same day and given oxygen monitors. Three days later, McAvoy said, things went downhill fast for him.

“I remember collapsing, and my girlfriend put a finger oxygen reader on my finger, and it measured 56%,” McAvoy recalled. “She called 911 and rushed me to Baptist.”

McAvoy said they immediately put him in the intensive care unit under 24/7 supervision.

“They told my father they didn’t think I would make it that night,” he said.

While in the ICU, McAvoy said, he developed pneumonia. He said he was eventually able to return to his home on Saturday but not without a nurse, an oxygen mask and a machine he has to use 24/7. Without oxygen, his levels are still under 80%.

While fighting the coronavirus, McAvoy’s best friend lost the same fight at age 36.

“We need to be more aware of it start wearing masks again,” McAvoy said.

He also said he encourages people to get vaccinated.

“Do it. Get it,” he said.

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Jacksonville area, Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious disease specialist, said local hospitals are overwhelmed. He compares it to being on fire, saying everyone needs to help put out that fire by getting vaccinated.

“If we can’t manage the number of patients coming through our door and it’s overwhelming our staff and infecting staff with COVID, we can’t take care of patients who are coming in with basic things,” Reza said.

Reza said more variants will continue to form if people don’t get vaccinated because viruses mutate.