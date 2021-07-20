Jacksonville police make arrest in deadly November shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday said it has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred in November.

According to a news release, Marsai Cruz, 26, was arrested Sunday in Jacksonville on unrelated warrants. JSO said he was subsequently arrested for murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of the victim.

Police said the shooting occurred Nov. 21, 2020 on Harts Road. They found a vehicle that had crashed and police said that the driver had been shot.

The driver, who was not identified by police, later died at as a result of injuries in the shooting.